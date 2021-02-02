Last updated on .From the section Wales

Defender Chris Gunter became Wales men's record cap holder the last time they played Albania

Wales will play Albania on 5 June in a final warm-up before the delayed 2020 European Championship finals.

The friendly will be played at Cardiff City Stadium, kicking off at 17:00 BST.

The Wales squad are then scheduled to travel to Baku, Azerbaijan, for their opening two Euros pool games against Switzerland and Turkey.

They are then set to take on Italy in Rome on 20 June, although games could be moved due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The last time Wales played Albania was away in 2018 - with the hosts winning 1-0 in Elbasan in a match that saw defender Chris Gunter became Wales men's record cap holder on his 93rd appearance.

Before the Albania game, Wales will first return to action with the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying match against Belgium on 24 March.

The squad will then return to Cardiff to face Mexico in a friendly on 27 March, before facing the Czech Republic at home in the third match of the week on 30 March.