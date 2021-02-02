Last updated on .From the section England

Gareth Southgate's side will host all three of their Euro 2020 group games at Wembley

England will host games against Austria and Romania in June, in preparation for the rearranged Euro 2020.

The fixtures were originally due to take place last summer but were postponed, along with the tournament itself, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Austria will visit on Wednesday, 2 June with Romania set for Sunday, 6 June.

Venues are yet to be confirmed but neither game will take place at Wembley, which Uefa will be preparing to host matches in the finals.

Gareth Southgate's side have been drawn against Croatia, Scotland and the Czech Republic in their Euro 2020 group.

The tournament will take place from 11 June to 11 July.