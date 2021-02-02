Last updated on .From the section Bournemouth

Championship club Bournemouth have sacked manager Jason Tindall after just six months in charge.

The decision was taken after Tuesday's 2-1 home defeat by Sheffield Wednesday, with the team sixth in the table.

Former Cherries player and assistant boss Tindall was appointed in August following the departure of Eddie Howe.

"We feel a change is needed now to give the club the best possible chance of achieving the goals clearly set out last summer," said a club statement.

Bournemouth, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, have lost four successive Championship matches and won just once in their past eight league games.

"Recent performances and results have fallen well below the board's expectations," the club said.

Tindall, 43, was appointed on a three-year contract and has a 22-year association with the Cherries, having also previously played 199 games.

His departure is the second in as many weeks from the coaching staff after first-team coach Graeme Jones joined Newcastle United.

Former Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate was appointed as Jones' replacement on Monday on a deal until the end of the season and was in the dugout for the match against Wednesday.

