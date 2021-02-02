Jason Tindall: Bournemouth sack manager after six months in charge

Championship club Bournemouth have sacked manager Jason Tindall after just six months in charge.

The decision was taken after Tuesday's 2-1 home defeat by Sheffield Wednesday, with the team sixth in the table.

Former Cherries player and assistant boss Tindall was appointed in August following the departure of Eddie Howe.

"We feel a change is needed now to give the club the best possible chance of achieving the goals clearly set out last summer," said a club statement.

Bournemouth, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, have lost four successive Championship matches and won just once in their past eight league games.

"Recent performances and results have fallen well below the board's expectations," the club said.

Tindall, 43, was appointed on a three-year contract and has a 22-year association with the Cherries, having also previously played 199 games.

His departure is the second in as many weeks from the coaching staff after first-team coach Graeme Jones joined Newcastle United.

Former Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate was appointed as Jones' replacement on Monday on a deal until the end of the season and was in the dugout for the match against Wednesday.

  • Very harsh sacking. Don’t know why clubs give unproven managers long contracts though as they rarely see them out. The Championship is difficult to get out and no teams have a right to be in the top 2.

  • Trouble ahead. They will struggle to get into the play offs now. Frank and Harry to step in for a nice little earner

  • Appreciate that Lampard has already been mentioned but this might suit Lampard.
    There would be far less pressure on him and Bournemouth are 6th in Table so something to work with.

  • In a results based industry the writing has been on the wall for a few matches. The new manager will find it even harder when they've just moved Josh King out. A play off place can now be the best possibility but that could be tough to achieve. Good luck to everyone

  • I would think they are clearing the decks for Eddie’s return. The club and him need each other.

    The alternative is they appoint the failed JW as manager to cap the bizarre decision to bring him in as coach. That should ensure a passage to oblivion.

  • Not surprised it was due to happen. No pride or passion in the team and on paper we have a decent squad. Time to move on, good luck for the future Jason and thank you.

  • A well earned sacking, as Tindall was out of depth and doing an appalling job considering the talent at his disposal. A bad appointment to begin with as, after many great years with Eddie, his successor needed to be from outside the club, not someone else already ingrained in the system, to help stop the rot that set in last year.

  • A bit random as championship seasons ebb and flow, look at Reading. Mind you the cherries were totally outplayed by Reading

  • We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Cue 'Frank Lampard's Bournemouth', with Uncle Harry as a 'Consultant'.

  • nigel pearson would be a good fit i think, season not over for bournemouth, but i understand the decision as although not too far away from 2nd, their grip on the playoffs is fragile, get a manager who knows the league, and with a lot of the quality they retained last season, they should solidify their place in the play offs, and who knows from there

  • There's a shock, not.
    Eddie back for the 15th time?!

  • They're in the playoff places, you've just sold your star striker... and sacking the manager is the right decision here?!

  • Man U fan disappointed u got saved but Bournemouth want to get back to the premier league and unfortunately u went on a bad run

  • Jason has been excellent for this club and as a number two he was amazing. Sadly though as a manager he has always looked out of his depth and this is absolutely the right decision.

    Good luck for the future JT and thanks for the wonderful times under Eddie.

  • so after the sell of Josh King the board expect better from the next manager. Good luck

  • Bit harsh when they are still in the play off's

    • diane abbotts anti-white teeth replied:
      They won't be in the playoffs if he stays, the team doesn't play for him. Might be too late anyway, doubt they can even make the playoffs now

  • Not happy with a playoff place after losing a few players to PL teams? The championship is not a given. It’s a tough place to escape.

  • Come back now, Eddie Howe!

