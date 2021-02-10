The FA Women's Super League
Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women1West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women0

Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham United

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Brighton Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Walsh
  • 6Le Tissier
  • 5Kerkdijk
  • 20Williams
  • 12Koivisto
  • 10Kaagman
  • 8Connolly
  • 16Brazil
  • 7Whelan
  • 11Heroum
  • 9Lee

Substitutes

  • 2Roe
  • 3Gibbons
  • 4Bowman
  • 19Simpkins
  • 23Jarrett
  • 24Symonds
  • 25Fiskerstrand
  • 32Bance

West Ham Women

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Arnold
  • 22Fisk
  • 5Flaherty
  • 26Vetterlein
  • 2Redisch Kvamme
  • 10Svitková
  • 12Longhurst
  • 3Pacheco
  • 20Joel
  • 25van Egmond
  • 9Thomas

Substitutes

  • 11Mustafa
  • 18Brosnan
  • 19Leon
  • 21Dali
  • 23Cissoko
  • 27Barker
Referee:
Isaac Searle

Match Stats

Home TeamBrighton WomenAway TeamWest Ham Women
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home5
Away1
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away3

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1, West Ham United Women 0. Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a corner.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Gilly Flaherty.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Mackenzie Arnold.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Emily van Egmond (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Katerina Svitková with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Victoria Williams.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Laura Vetterlein (West Ham United Women).

  7. Post update

    Ellie Brazil (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Lois Kathleen Joel (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Megan Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nora Heroum (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lee Geum-Min.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Inessa Kaagman (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  12. Post update

    Lois Kathleen Joel (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Katerina Svitková (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Megan Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Emma Koivisto (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ellie Brazil.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Inessa Kaagman with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Inessa Kaagman (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Kate Longhurst (West Ham United Women).

  19. Post update

    Lee Geum-Min (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Hand ball by Cecilie Redisch Kvamme (West Ham United Women).

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women1410313983133
2Man Utd Women14102232131932
3Man City Women1393143113230
4Arsenal Women1373340112924
5Everton Women125342218418
6Reading Women144641823-518
7Brighton Women154381130-1915
8Tottenham Women123361323-1012
9B'ham City Women113261016-611
10Aston Villa Women123181130-1910
11West Ham Women132291430-168
12Bristol City Women131391050-406
View full The FA Women's Super League table

