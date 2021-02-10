Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham United

Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1, West Ham United Women 0. Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a corner.
Line-ups
Brighton Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Walsh
- 6Le Tissier
- 5Kerkdijk
- 20Williams
- 12Koivisto
- 10Kaagman
- 8Connolly
- 16Brazil
- 7Whelan
- 11Heroum
- 9Lee
Substitutes
- 2Roe
- 3Gibbons
- 4Bowman
- 19Simpkins
- 23Jarrett
- 24Symonds
- 25Fiskerstrand
- 32Bance
West Ham Women
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Arnold
- 22Fisk
- 5Flaherty
- 26Vetterlein
- 2Redisch Kvamme
- 10Svitková
- 12Longhurst
- 3Pacheco
- 20Joel
- 25van Egmond
- 9Thomas
Substitutes
- 11Mustafa
- 18Brosnan
- 19Leon
- 21Dali
- 23Cissoko
- 27Barker
- Referee:
- Isaac Searle
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away3
Live Text
Goal!
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Gilly Flaherty.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Mackenzie Arnold.
Attempt blocked. Emily van Egmond (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Katerina Svitková with a cross.
Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Victoria Williams.
Foul by Laura Vetterlein (West Ham United Women).
Ellie Brazil (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Lois Kathleen Joel (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Megan Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Attempt missed. Nora Heroum (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lee Geum-Min.
Foul by Inessa Kaagman (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Lois Kathleen Joel (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Katerina Svitková (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Megan Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Attempt blocked. Emma Koivisto (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ellie Brazil.
Attempt missed. Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Inessa Kaagman with a cross.
Attempt saved. Inessa Kaagman (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Kate Longhurst (West Ham United Women).
Lee Geum-Min (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Cecilie Redisch Kvamme (West Ham United Women).
Match report to follow.