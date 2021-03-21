Tottenham Hotspur v Bristol City

Attempt blocked. Ebony Salmon (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ella Mastrantonio.
Line-ups
Tottenham Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 22Spencer
- 35Morgan
- 20McManus
- 3Zadorsky
- 15Worm
- 12Percival
- 18Kennedy
- 16Graham
- 9Dean
- 14Addison
- 23Ayane
Substitutes
- 1Mikalsen
- 4Green
- 5Harrop
- 7Davison
- 8Peplow
- 10Williams
- 11Cho
- 19Quinn
- 25Godfrey
Bristol City Women
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Baggaley
- 12Allen
- 29Skeels
- 3Evans
- 23Purfield
- 26Mastrantonio
- 10Daniels
- 7Pike
- 8Humphrey
- 21Harrison
- 9Salmon
Substitutes
- 2Bryson
- 5Rafferty
- 13Haland
- 14Palmer
- 17Bissell
- 18Collis
- 25Layzell
- 28Jones
- Referee:
- Jane Simms
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Live Text
Abigail Harrison (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ria Percival (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, Bristol City Women 0. Siri Worm (Tottenham Hotspur Women) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Rianna Dean (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ella Mastrantonio (Bristol City Women).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
