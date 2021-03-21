The FA Women's Super League
Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women1Bristol City WomenBristol City Women0

Tottenham Hotspur v Bristol City

Line-ups

Tottenham Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Spencer
  • 35Morgan
  • 20McManus
  • 3Zadorsky
  • 15Worm
  • 12Percival
  • 18Kennedy
  • 16Graham
  • 9Dean
  • 14Addison
  • 23Ayane

Substitutes

  • 1Mikalsen
  • 4Green
  • 5Harrop
  • 7Davison
  • 8Peplow
  • 10Williams
  • 11Cho
  • 19Quinn
  • 25Godfrey

Bristol City Women

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Baggaley
  • 12Allen
  • 29Skeels
  • 3Evans
  • 23Purfield
  • 26Mastrantonio
  • 10Daniels
  • 7Pike
  • 8Humphrey
  • 21Harrison
  • 9Salmon

Substitutes

  • 2Bryson
  • 5Rafferty
  • 13Haland
  • 14Palmer
  • 17Bissell
  • 18Collis
  • 25Layzell
  • 28Jones
Referee:
Jane Simms

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenham WomenAway TeamBristol City Women
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ebony Salmon (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ella Mastrantonio.

  2. Post update

    Abigail Harrison (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Ria Percival (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, Bristol City Women 0. Siri Worm (Tottenham Hotspur Women) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  5. Post update

    Rianna Dean (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Ella Mastrantonio (Bristol City Women).

  7. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  8. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

