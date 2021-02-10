The FA Women's Super League
Chelsea WomenChelsea Women0Arsenal WomenArsenal Women0

Chelsea v Arsenal

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Chelsea Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 30Berger
  • 18Mjelde
  • 4Bright
  • 16Eriksson
  • 25Andersson
  • 8LeupolzBooked at 22mins
  • 5Ingle
  • 14Kirby
  • 23Harder
  • 10Ji
  • 20Kerr

Substitutes

  • 3Blundell
  • 7Carter
  • 9England
  • 11Reiten
  • 17Fleming
  • 21Charles
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 24Spence
  • 28Telford

Arsenal Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 18Williams
  • 16Maritz
  • 6Williamson
  • 3Wubben-Moy
  • 15McCabe
  • 7van de Donk
  • 13Wälti
  • 14Roord
  • 17Evans
  • 11Miedema
  • 9Mead

Substitutes

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 4Patten
  • 8Nobbs
  • 20Maier
  • 21Gut
  • 24Stenson
Referee:
Amy Fearns

Match Stats

Home TeamChelsea WomenAway TeamArsenal Women
Possession
Home26%
Away74%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home6
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Melanie Leupolz (Chelsea Women).

  3. Booking

    Melanie Leupolz (Chelsea Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Melanie Leupolz (Chelsea Women).

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniëlle van de Donk.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Melanie Leupolz (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  9. Post update

    Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Women).

  11. Post update

    Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Women).

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ji So-Yun.

  14. Post update

    Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Melanie Leupolz (Chelsea Women).

  16. Post update

    Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women).

  18. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Leah Williamson.

  19. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  20. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 10th February 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women1410313983133
2Man Utd Women14102232131932
3Man City Women1393143113230
4Arsenal Women1373340112924
5Everton Women125342218418
6Reading Women144641823-518
7Brighton Women154381130-1915
8Tottenham Women123361323-1012
9B'ham City Women113261016-611
10Aston Villa Women123181130-1910
11West Ham Women132291430-168
12Bristol City Women131391050-406
View full The FA Women's Super League table

