Chelsea v Arsenal

Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Line-ups
Chelsea Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 30Berger
- 18Mjelde
- 4Bright
- 16Eriksson
- 25Andersson
- 8LeupolzBooked at 22mins
- 5Ingle
- 14Kirby
- 23Harder
- 10Ji
- 20Kerr
Substitutes
- 3Blundell
- 7Carter
- 9England
- 11Reiten
- 17Fleming
- 21Charles
- 22Cuthbert
- 24Spence
- 28Telford
Arsenal Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 18Williams
- 16Maritz
- 6Williamson
- 3Wubben-Moy
- 15McCabe
- 7van de Donk
- 13Wälti
- 14Roord
- 17Evans
- 11Miedema
- 9Mead
Substitutes
- 1Zinsberger
- 4Patten
- 8Nobbs
- 20Maier
- 21Gut
- 24Stenson
- Referee:
- Amy Fearns
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home26%
- Away74%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away0
Live Text
Foul by Melanie Leupolz (Chelsea Women).
Booking
Melanie Leupolz (Chelsea Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Melanie Leupolz (Chelsea Women).
Attempt saved. Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniëlle van de Donk.
Attempt missed. Melanie Leupolz (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Women).
Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Women).
Attempt saved. Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ji So-Yun.
Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Melanie Leupolz (Chelsea Women).
Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women).
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Leah Williamson.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.