Last updated on .From the section European Football

Juventus have won the first leg in four of their last five Coppa Italia semi-finals

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Juventus came from behind to win the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final at Inter Milan.

Argentine forward Lautaro Martinez had put Inter in front, steering a shot past Juve goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon on his 1,100th senior appearance.

However, Ashley Young's foul on Juan Cuadrado allowed Ronaldo to level with a penalty.

The Portuguese forward then capitalised on a defensive mistake for his second.

That rounded off the scoring in a bad-tempered encounter, which saw nine players booked as Andrea Pirlo's side earned revenge for their 2-0 Serie A defeat against Inter in January.

Juventus, 13-time winners of the competition, host the second leg in Turin on Tuesday, 9 February (19:45 GMT).