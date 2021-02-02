Last updated on .From the section Football

Oxford United's winning run has beaten the club-record eight-game win streak between November 1982 and January 1983

Oxford United set a club record ninth straight win in all competitions as they beat AFC Wimbledon 3-1 to make the semi-finals of the Papa John's Trophy.

Two first-half strikes from Sam Winnall and a third from Olamide Shodipo put the U's 3-0 up.

Ethan Chislett got one back for the managerless Dons - who have been linked with Chelsea Women boss Emma Hayes and are now winless in six matches.

League Two Tranmere beat League One promotion-chasers Peterborough United.

Danny Lloyd's first-half goal and Paul Lewis' second-half strike saw Rovers go 2-0 up before Posh's top scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris scored a last-minute penalty.

Another top scorer among the goals was Sunderland's Charlie Wyke, who wrapped up a 3-0 win for the Black Cats at Milton Keynes Dons with his 16th of the season.

The hosts' long-serving defender Dean Lewington put through his own net early on before former Celtic star Aiden McGeady calmed any Sunderland nerves with a second after 76 minutes.

The only game to go to penalties was at a muddy KCOM Stadium where the top two in League One met as leaders Hull City and second-placed Lincoln City drew 1-1.

Harry Anderson's seventh-minute strike for the Imps was cancelled out by Greg Docherty's effort after an hour before Keane Lewis-Potter missed a golden chance late on to put the hosts into the semi-finals.

Only one of the first five penalties - Tom Hopper's opener for Lincoln - was scored in a shootout that was far from vintage before the final five all went in as it went to sudden death.

Brennan Johnson scored what proved to be Lincoln's winner with his side's sixth spot-kick as Jordan Flores' subsequent 12-yarder was saved by Alex Palmer.