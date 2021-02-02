Last updated on .From the section Irish

Roy Carroll starred on his debut for Dungannon as the Swifts ended a five-game losing streak by beating Ballymena United 1-0 at the Showgrounds.

The 43-year-old ex-Northern Ireland keeper made fine saves from Ben Wylie and Josh Kelly as he made his first Irish League appearance for two years.

Rhyss Campbell grabbed the winning goal 10 minutes from time, firing home after a goalmouth scramble.

That strike inflicted a first defeat in nine league outings for Ballymena.

Wylie was a late call-up to the Ballymena starting line-up after Jude Winchester injured himself at work and the on-loan Celtic player almost got his name on the scoresheet but was denied by Carroll in a one-on-one situation.

Ross Redman was wide with an effort before the break and then Carroll dived low to his right to divert Kelly's fiercely struck drive around the post.

Campbell smashed the ball into the net soon after to move his side two points above Portadown into 10th place in the table and secure Kris Lindsay's outfit a first away win of the season.

Ballymena remain fifth but lose ground on the four clubs above them.

Dungannon goalkeeper Roy Carroll speaking post-match to BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound:

"It was nice to get back playing football again and the fact that I only had two saves to make all night proves how good the players in front of me were. They worked really hard.

"The second one was one of those saves where you dive to your right and hopefully you get a hand to it.

"It was nice to make that save and keep your team in the game and we went up the other end soon after and scored the winning goal."