Owens went off early in the second half for Crusaders

Crusaders returned to winning ways as an early Jordan Owens header gave them a 1-0 win over a toothless Glentoran at Seaview.

Owens powered home a Paul Heatley corner in the sixth minute to secure a first win in five Premiership matches.

Mick McDermott gave a Glens debut to weekend signing Conor McMenamin but a Robbie McDaid effort that was blocked was the closest they came.

Crusaders remain third in the table, a point behind second-placed Larne.

A match that was lacking any major excitement throughout brought an end to a six-match unbeaten run for the Glens, whose last defeat was at the same venue against Stephen Baxter's men in early December.

The Glens had the majority of possession but they have now not won at Seaview in the league since August 2011 and they remain in seventh place in the top-flight table.

Hrvoje Plum came off the bench for the Oval outfit in the second half and helped inspire a bit of a late rally in the final few minutes, but it mounted to no more than a free-kick from the midfielder that went wide and a McDaid shot that drifted across the face of goal.

Conor McMenamin made his first Glentoran appearance in the 1-0 defeat

McMenamin, whose arrival at the Oval saw Paul O'Neill go the other way to Cliftonville, lined up on the left side of a front three for his first run-out for his new team but he was unable to make much of an impact.

It meant that goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey had very little to do on his debut for Crusaders, after making the move to Seaview from Glenavon on Sunday.

Owens' winner came in the sixth minute from a corner that was won by Heatley, when the winger's well-struck low drive from distance was tipped round the post by Dayle Coleing.

Heatley took the corner from the left and delivered an inviting cross, with Owens holding off marker Luke McCullough to power home a good header.

The visitors had started the match brightly but did not look particularly threatening. Their first effort at goal came when the returning Ruairi Donnelly fired a long-range effort over the crossbar and McDaid later had a shot blocked by Chris Hegarty after a neat one-two with McMenamin.

In a first half that was low on chances for both sides, Ben Kennedy came close for the Crues with a curling free-kick that edged just wide of Coleing's post.