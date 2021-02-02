Last updated on .From the section Irish

Shayne Lavery's shot is on it's way into the Portadown net as he completes his hat-trick

Linfield stay three points clear at the top of the Premiership as Shayne Lavery's hat-trick gives the champions a 3-0 win over Portadown.

The Northern Ireland striker headed home an early opener from Jordan Stewart's cross at the rain-lashed Windsor Park.

The dominant hosts doubled their lead just before the break when Lavery's deflected shot looped in.

Lavery added number three with a close-range strike on the hour mark.

It was a sluggish start from the Blues but they soon seized control as they outclassed a disappointing Ports side.

A superb piece of skill from Stewart created space for a pinpoint cross which Lavery headed across goal and in for a 15th minute opener.

Linfield defender Mark Stafford was denied by the woodwork as he saw his diving head crack against the crossbar.

Nasseri fired wide from a Lavery cut-back before the forward made it 2-0 three minutes from half-time when his deflected 14-yard shot flew above keeper Jacob Carney and into the net.

Joy for Shayne Lavery as he celebrates scoring against Portadown on Tuesday night

Portadown offered little in attack but Stephen Murray almost pulled one back with a curling effort which whistled just wide early in the second half.

Stewart was the second Blues player to hit the Ports bar before Lavery found the target for his third of the night.

His initial shot was blocked and Greg Hall headed Joel Cooper's follow-up off the line but straight to Lavery, who smashed home from four yards.

Joel Cooper, Andy Waterworth and Niall Quinn went close as the Linfield chased a fourth as the three points were comfortably secured.