And so another transfer deadline day has come and gone.

With normal notions of linear time out of the window to some extent, 'pre-deadline day' and 'post-deadline day' have been useful ways for us to mark time.

And the day itself is an opportunity for clubs to show their pulling power, and for their social media teams to get creative.

We were there for the signings, and for the announcement videos - and this year brought some good ones... from Grand Theft Auto mash-ups to retro Big Brother references.

From Vice City to Rodney Parade

Newport channelled Grand Theft Auto as they signed 34-year-old striker Nicky Maynard on loan from Mansfield until the end of the season.

And what about the tease at the top of the page from the admins too? When you have to reinstall the game to find out if you've signed anyone.

Valerie greets Valery

There was only one soundtrack for it when Birmingham City signed 21-year-old defender Yan Valery on loan from Southampton until the end of the season.

'Fancy another one?'

Not the most modern reference point this from the Tranmere social admins, but nice nostalgia for those of us who remember those days.

The club did a few bits of business on the final day, including signing experienced striker David Nugent from Preston.

Broom sweeps in

There can't be many 'broom' references in popular culture (Harry Potter aside), so top marks to whomever managed to dig this one out of the BBC archives.

As well as signing 24-year-old midfielder Ryan Broom, Burton also brought in Terry Taylor and Josh Earl.

Fulham conjure up 'Majic' signing

A nice little play on the name of new Fulham signing Josh Maja in this one.

Decent branding template, too.

The 22-year-old Nigeria striker signed on loan until the end of the season, with an option to buy.

And last but not (?) least

File this one under 'low-fi'.

All expense spared in this production, filmed somewhere in the player's hallway, on his own phone.

Walsall brought in Derick Osei Yaw on loan from Oxford United, where he has scored three goals in 10 games.