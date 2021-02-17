Rangers made it to the last 16 of the 2019-20 Europa League before being eliminated by Bayer Leverkusen

Europa League last 32: Royal Antwerp v Rangers Venue: Bosuilstadion, Antwerp Date: Thursday, 18 February Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland, live text coverage on BBC Sport website & app

This time last year, Rangers were beating Sporting Braga home and away to reach the last 16 of a European competition for the first time in almost a decade.

Twelve months on, and 16 points better off domestically, the runway Scottish Premiership leaders will aim to at least emulate last season's success as they prepare to face Royal Antwerp in the last 32.

Before Thursday's first leg in Belgium, BBC Scotland examines how far Steven Gerrard's side could go.

The task in hand

Gerrard was keen to stress how his side would "need a bit of luck" prior to December's last-32 draw, and you could argue the Ibrox club got that when they were drawn against Antwerp.

While the Belgian side will undoubtedly pose a threat - having recorded victories over Tottenham, LASK and Ludogorets in their group - things could have been a lot worse. Real Sociedad and Red Bull Salzburg, for example, were avoided.

Despite sitting second in Belgium's top flight - 10 points behind Club Bruges - Antwerp's form has been stuttering. The four-time champions have lost seven of their 26 games, conceding 33 goals while only keeping five clean sheets.

The club are also under new management, with former Sporting Club and Anderlecht boss Franky Vercauteren replacing Ivan Leko, who left to join Chinese outfit Shanghai SIPG at the turn of the year.

However, Vercauteren - who won over 60 caps for Belgium - takes his side into the tie off the back of a far more consistent run of form, winning six of his first nine games in charge.

Antwerp also sit 10 points above seventh-placed Standard Liege, who Rangers secured two hard-fought victories against in Group D, highlighting further the quality that last year's Belgian Cup winners possess.

Domestic defence bodes well for Europe

Domestically, Gerrard's men are on course to achieve the best defensive record in Scottish top-flight history, smashing a 107-year milestone set by Celtic. Their city rivals conceded just 14 goals (0.37 per game) across 38 matches in 1913-14.

And data collated by Stats Perform shows that not only do Rangers have the best backline in Scotland, but also the tightest defence across the continent. As of early February, the Premiership leaders' goal concession ratio (0.29 per game) was comfortably at the summit of Uefa's top 30 ranked leagues.

This bodes well for the Ibrox club in Europe. Naturally, as the competition progresses, the calibre of opponent increases. The likes of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Napoli and Ajax could await in the last 16, so a resolute defence will be imperative.

All data collated by Stats Perform as at 10 February 2021

Visions of 2008?

The most recent benchmark for Rangers in Europe is Walter Smith's side that reached the final of the 2008 Uefa Cup.

Smith's team began their European campaign that season in the Champions League, where they were unfortunate to finish third in a strong group with Barcelona, Lyon and Stuttgart.

Gerrard's current crop enjoyed a hugely impressive group-stage campaign themselves in the Europa League, accumulating a record 14 points for a Scottish club.

Smith's class of 2008 were renowned for their successful defensive performances en route to the final in Manchester, conceding just two goals in eight knockout games.

However, at this stage in that campaign, Rangers had lost 22 goals in 29 league fixtures - a mark that does not even bear comparison with the meagre eight shipped this season.

Smith's men also faced a colossal pile-up of domestic fixtures. At this point, they still had 15 league and five cup games to play. Gerrard's side only have nine league fixtures left and could have the title wrapped up by March, whereas Smith's crop lost the league on the final day of the season.

More 'dead-rubber' games means more rest for Gerrard's key players, and with uncertainty around this season's Scottish Cup, all eggs could be in the Europa League basket come early next month.

'Rangers won't take Antwerp lightly' - analysis

Former Rangers midfielder Alex Rae speaking to BBC Scotland

The progress Rangers have made, especially in Europe, has been remarkable. Their excellent defensive record has been the foundation, and they are building up experience as a group. They've got the players who can cope with European level, especially when you look at the midfield.

They had a terrific group campaign which allowed them to be seeded for the last-32 draw, but no one at Ibrox will be taking this tie lightly. Most people probably thought Antwerp was a gimmie for Rangers but Antwerp are absolutely flying.

Rangers just need to focus on this game. And even if they make it through this round, there will still so many good teams that are capable of playing Champions League football remaining in the competition.