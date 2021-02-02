Last updated on .From the section Blackburn

Tom White made 14 appearances for Bolton but had not featured since December

Bolton Wanderers have cut short the season-long loan of Blackburn Rovers midfielder Tom White.

White, 23, moved to the League Two club in July 2020 and made 14 appearances, although he had not featured for the Trotters since December.

The former Gateshead player joined Rovers in the summer of 2019 but has yet to make his senior debut.

He played 18 games at Barrow last season, helping them win promotion to the English Football League.