Last updated on .From the section Livingston

Djibril Diani (right) has joined Livingston on a six-month loan

Livingston have signed versatile French midfielder Djibril Diani on loan from Swiss side Grasshopper Zurich, with an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has played more than 50 games for Grasshoppers since a move from Lens in December.

Diani is a former France Under-16 cap and will "add value" to Livingston's team, says manager David Martindale.

"He has top-flight experience in Switzerland," added Martindale.

"He is an athlete who looks after the ball very well, has a great left foot and can play in numerous positions.

"He has a great range of passing and that's one of the main assets that caught my eye initially."