Anna Filbey made her Wales debut in 2019 in a European Championship qualifier against Belarus

Tottenham midfielder Anna Filbey has joined Celtic on loan until the end of the season as she looks to recover form and fitness following an injury.

Filbey, who can also play in defence, has made 21 appearances for the Women's Super League side since joining from rivals Arsenal in 2018.

The 21-year-old signed a new contract with the Lilywhites last summer.

Celtic are currently third in the Scottish Women's Premier League One, two points off the summit.

Football in Scotland below the elite level is currently suspended until Sunday, 14 February.

A full international, Filbey has won two caps for Wales.