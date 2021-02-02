Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

The Scottish Premiership action keeps coming thick and fast with another full midweek card.

The six games are evenly split across Tuesday and Wednesday, with the first batch featuring faltering champions Celtic at managerless Kilmarnock

Catch up with all the team news and stats for Tuesday's three matches and choose your team's preferred XI.

Aberdeen v Livingston (Tue 18:00)

Strikers Fraser Hornby and Florian Kamberi could make their Aberdeen debuts after signing on loan from Reims and St Gallen respectively.

Livingston have no fresh injuries. Ciaron Brown left the club following Saturday's goalless draw between the teams after the end of his latest loan spell from Cardiff.

Aberdeen striker Fraser Hornby: "It helps that I know a few of the boys coming into a new club. It was another factor as to why I wanted to come here."

Livingston manager David Martindale: "Aberdeen are strong at home and it's an away game so we are going to have to be a bit more tentative in how we approach the game.

Did you know? Livingston are winless in 13 league games against Aberdeen (D4 L9) since a 2-0 win in April 2004.

St Mirren v Hibernian (Tue 18:00)

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin will assess some knocks and strains and rotate his squad following Saturday's win at Celtic if he feels any player needs resting. Goodwin is set to be without injured strikers Collin Quaner and Lee Erwin again.

Hibernian will have Kevin Nisbet and Ryan Porteous available after holding on to them amid interest from the English Championship. Joe Newell remains out after suffering a setback in his bid to return from ankle trouble.

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "It is a busy month. We have played a lot of football of late and it is getting busier as the weeks go on. We have got a good enough squad, I think, to cope with it."

Hibs quote: "In terms of how realistic it is, it's still a big challenge [to finish second] for every club because of the resources of the top two."

Did you know? Hibs have won each of their last four visits to St Mirren in the Premiership.

Kilmarnock v Celtic (Tue 19:45)

Kilmarnock skipper Gary Dicker could return from ainjury after being handed joint caretaker-manager status with James Fowler and Andy Millen. Crystal Palace forward Brandon Pierrick could also feature after signing on loan.

Fowler otherwise expects the same squad with Stuart Findlay, Kirk Broadfoot, Greg Kiltie, Calum Waters and Youssouf Mulumbu missing for various reasons.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon declared Everton right-back Jonjoe Kenny was ready to play ahead of signing a loan deal. Skipper Scott Brown is available again after serving a two-game suspension.

Christopher Jullien is out long-term with a knee injury and James Forrest is working his way back from ankle surgery.

Kilmarnock head of football operations James Fowler: "We are looking to get a new manager in as soon as possible but it has to be the right person as well, and we need to go through a proper process."

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "You've got to have your professional pride so I am hoping for a reaction on Tuesday evening [to the St Mirren defeat].

Did you know? Kilmarnock have lost seven of their last eight league meetings with Celtic, drawing the other 1-1 in August of this season.

