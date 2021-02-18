Last updated on .From the section Southend

Nile Ranger made his final Southend appearance as a substitute on New Year's Day in 2018

Southend United have re-signed former Newcastle and Swindon Town striker Nile Ranger on "an incentivised month-to-month contract".

Ranger has been plagued by off-field issues throughout his career and was released by the Blues in 2018 because of "reoccurring disciplinary issues".

The 29-year-old had been playing for Barnet Sunday League side AC United.

Ranger scored 10 goals in 49 appearances in his first spell with the Shrimpers between 2016 and 2018.

"Nile's been in training for two months getting fit before integrating into the first team training," Shrimpers manager Mark Molesley said.

"He's shown the right attitude ever since he walked through the door and has worked hard to get his fitness up.

"Nile has still got to earn the right to play and he knows that. He's got to repay the faith I've shown him on the pitch, and I'm excited to see a fully fit Nile play."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.