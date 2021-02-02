Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Ruby Mace made her debut for Arsenal Women against Tottenham in September 2020

Birmingham City have signed Arsenal midfielder Ruby Mace on a dual contract until the end of the season.

The 17-year-old England Under-17 international will remain registered with Arsenal's academy.

Head coach Carla Ward told the club website: "She's a gifted young player with so much potential.

"This a great opportunity for her to come in and get valuable Women's Super League experience and add some real quality to the group."

Mace made her debut for the Gunners in September 2020 in the FA Cup quarter-final win over Tottenham Hotspur.

