Hughes took over at Ross County just before Christmas

"When they say living the life, let me tell you I'm a really impulsive, obsessive sort of guy."

Even during a three-and-a-half year spell out of football, John Hughes isn't the type to take things easy.

"I was a keen cyclist," he says. "I was cycling something like 200 miles a week, thinking I'm going into the Tour de France, trimming my body weight down to the lightest I've ever been. I was right into the bike.

"Then I was right into the golf. I'm there morning, noon and night thinking I'm going to play in The Open and then I get into the gym and the weights. I went from 13-and-a-half stone, up to 15 stone, eating six meals a day and pumping iron.

"I'm saying to myself, 'Living the life isn't as easy as they say it is. Maybe it's about time I get myself back into the football, into my passion.'"

Taking the reins at Ross County, it's a return to "24/7 football" for Hughes. The former Falkirk, Hibernian, Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Raith Rovers boss is relishing every second, as the broad smile that accompanies every pre and post-match interview tells you.

A new challenge, same old Yogi? Not quite. Three-and-a-half years well spent with his three daughters has mellowed him, and brought a fresh perspective.

"I would recommend it to any football guy," he says. "I've heard so many coaches and managers say their biggest regret is they've not seen their kids grow up at certain times. I was conscious of that and made sure it wasn't happening to me.

"My wife's parents were in a nursing home, I just felt they needed a father figure around the house, I needed to get back, and to see them grow up and help them.

"They're great kids. My oldest daughter Rebecca, she's looking to get married, but with Covid it's been cancelled two or three times.

"It cost me a fortune. They were tapping me for 20 quid every day! It used to be 15, a couple of quid, then it went up so it was important I got out of there."

'Football will never change me'

Whether it's one of sophistication and tactical nous, or a fire-fighter who keeps teams up, perception is reality for many fans.

Yogi, the personality who wears his heart on his sleeve, has often obscured the considerable achievements of John Hughes, the manager. Promotion and a Scottish Cup final with Falkirk, a top-four finish with Hibs, Europe and a Scottish Cup win with Inverness, all achieved while playing an attractive brand of football.

Of course, like any manager, there have been failures, most notably the infamous and most recent stint at Raith Rovers where Hughes failed to keep them in the Championship after joining mid-season, alienating much of the dressing room along the way with a rant in an interview.

"Football's never changed me," Hughes says. "I'm authentic, you get what you see. Some people might see that and say it's no for me, others will say that's my kind of guy.

"I've still got my mates from school. I see football changing a lot of people, they forget themselves.

"In terms of my successes, that's for other people to say. My style of football is what I'm passionate about. That takes time, it doesn't happen overnight."

Rangers play 'proper football'

What Hughes hasn't forgotten is the art of management. In his time out he would go up to Ainslie Park, home of Lowland League side Spartans, to watch and run some sessions, and while doing media work he would always make notes on players he might one day like to sign.

County's recent 5-0 defeat at Premiership leaders Rangers left its mark on Hughes, who turned down other opportunities to get back in before accepting the job in Dingwall, where he feels he will get a fair crack to leave his mark.

"Rangers were too good for us - rightly so. They're a better team, better individual players, bigger budget - that's what you're up against," he says. "But as a coach you still sit back and appreciate the style of football they played - that's proper football.

"I got a wee chance to speak to Steven Gerrard after it, and I said that: 'Your team plays proper football.'

"He says: 'Thanks very much, it was three years in the making.' That's it. Every manager needs time."

'Chipper took control in the kitchen'

When your team is just one point from the bottom of the Premiership with 12 games to go, time is not exactly on your side. Since replacing Stuart Kettlewell, Hughes has managed significant wins against Hibernian and Aberdeen, but five defeats in eight games is not what he might have hoped for.

Wednesday night's clash with bottom side Hamilton Academical, then, is massive, for that reason alone. But then there is the personal significance for Hughes, who is going up against his former team-mate and assistant of 15 years, Brian Rice.

While at Inverness, the Hamilton boss lived with Hughes in his house on the Black Isle, where they would talk tactics into the small hours using magnets and a board on the coffee table.

"I do have to say this, he was a good cook," Hughes laughs. "Chipper did take control in the kitchen. Every time he comes on the phone he says: 'What you eating?'. 'Pot Noodle,' I say. He took care of that and I took care of the dishes.

"I speak to him more now that I'm back in the game. It's quite funny because the two of us are sparring with each other, [as well as] picking each other's brains. And it'll be like that right up until Wednesday. He'll always be a right good friend of mine, and it'll be what happens on the day.

"It would be great if the two of us could stay in the Premiership, and somebody else takes the hit. But you can only look after your own team.

"I had some great times and successes with him, but life moves on, now he's in the opposition camp and I want to get one over on him."