League One
CharltonCharlton Athletic19:00PortsmouthPortsmouth
Venue: The Valley, England

Charlton Athletic v Portsmouth

Line-ups

Charlton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Amos
  • 16Matthews
  • 2Gunter
  • 4Oshilaja
  • 22Maatsen
  • 12Shinnie
  • 15Pratley
  • 8Forster-Caskey
  • 19Morgan
  • 29Schwartz
  • 9Stockley

Substitutes

  • 3Purrington
  • 6Pearce
  • 10Aneke
  • 18Smith
  • 26Watson
  • 27Millar
  • 30Maynard-Brewer

Portsmouth

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1MacGillivray
  • 2Johnson
  • 20Raggett
  • 21Daniels
  • 13Bolton
  • 7Williams
  • 4Naylor
  • 14Cannon
  • 24Jacobs
  • 9Marquis
  • 10Harrison

Substitutes

  • 3Brown
  • 11Curtis
  • 16Byers
  • 19Harness
  • 22Ward
  • 23White
  • 37Mnoga
Referee:
Robert Madley

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull25153741221948
2Lincoln City24153635201548
3Doncaster22143538211745
4Peterborough24134736231343
5Portsmouth23125637201741
6Sunderland241010432191340
7Charlton2511773832640
8Oxford Utd2311483730737
9Accrington2111462923637
10Crewe2610793533237
11Ipswich2311392725236
12Gillingham25104113232034
13Plymouth259793541-634
14Fleetwood2587102923631
15Blackpool229492624231
16MK Dons2587103130131
17Shrewsbury226972326-327
18Rochdale2568114048-826
19Swindon2673163250-1824
20Bristol Rovers2365122335-1223
21Northampton2365122038-1823
22Wimbledon2557132645-1922
23Wigan2456132444-2021
24Burton2437142951-2216
