D'Margio Wright-Phillips played for Manchester City's Under-21 side against Scunthorpe in the EFL Trophy in September 2020

Championship side Stoke City have signed D'Margio Wright-Phillips, the son of Shaun and grandson of Arsenal legend Ian Wright.

The 19-year-old winger has joined the under-23 set-up from Manchester City, where his England international father Shaun started his career.

D'Margio Wright-Phillips came through City's academy system.

But the closest he came to first-team action was a substitute appearance for the under-21 side in the EFL Trophy.

D'Margio, who came on in the 4-0 win over Scunthorpe in September, will link up with striker Will Goodwin, 18, who has joined Stoke's under-23 side from National League North side Chester FC.

Mitchel Bergkamp, the son of Ian Wright's former Arsenal team-mate Dennis, joined Watford's under-23 squad on Monday.

