Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet has been left unhappy after handing in a transfer request on deadline day in a failed bid to secure a move to Birmingham City. (Daily Record) external-link

Boss Neil Lennon insists Celtic haven't "fallen off a cliff" despite the huge downturn that has shattered their domestic dominance and left them 23 points adrift of Rangers. (Daily Record) external-link

Goalkeeper Scott Bain says a change in attitude - after being "hacked off" at losing his place last season - can help him get a run of games and secure his place as Celtic's first choice. (Scotsman external-link )

Scotland Under-21 striker Fraser Hornby is the perfect replacement for Sam Cosgrove at Aberdeen, says former Scottish FA performance director Malky Mackay, who backed the loan recruit to fire himself into contention for Steve Clarke's Euros squad. (Daily Record) external-link

Motherwell were unable to complete a deadline-day deal for Blackpool midfielder Ethan Robson. (Football Insider) external-link

Manager John Hughes says the six-figure sales of Josh Reid and Ross Stewart to English clubs shows Ross County's ability to develop players. (Press & Journal) external-link