Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

graphic

Amy Irons was defeated by Chris Iwelumo last time out, but is it time for revenge?

Back in August BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter stumbled to a narrow loss against the former Scotland international. Can she make amends this midweek in the Sportscene predictor?

Both sets of predictions are frighteningly similar, so who will prevail?

AmyChris
Aberdeen v Livingston1-11-1
St Mirren v Hibernian2-12-1
Kilmarnock v Celtic0-10-3
Hamilton v Ross County0-20-2
Motherwell v Dundee United1-02-1
Rangers v St Johnstone3-13-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Aberdeen v Livingston (Tues, 18:00 GMT)

Aberdeen v Livi

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Chris' prediction: 1-1

St Mirren v Hibernian (Tues, 18:00)

St Mirren v Hibernian

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Chris' prediction: 2-1

Kilmarnock v Celtic (Tues, 19:45)

Kilmarnock v Celtic

Amy's prediction: 0-1

Chris' prediction: 0-3

Hamilton v Ross County (Wed, 18:00)

Accies v County

Amy's prediction: 0-2

Chris' prediction: 0-2

Motherwell v Dundee United (Wed, 18:00)

Motherwell v Dundee United

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Chris' prediction: 2-1

Rangers v St Johnstone (Wed, 19:45)

Rangers v St Johnstone

Amy's prediction: 3-1

Chris' prediction: 3-1

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21

PunditScore
Chick Young110
Andy Halliday90
Allan Preston80
Stuart Cosgrove70
Derek Ferguson70
Julie Fleeting60 & 60
Shaun Maloney60
Gary Holt50
Pat Bonner50
Willie Miller50
Leanne Crichton40
Gary Caldwell40
Billy Dodds40
Chris Iwelumo40
Richard Foster30
Marvin Bartley30
James McFadden30
Michael Stewart30
Stephen O'Donnell30
Chris Burke20
Richard Gordon20
Steven Pressley10
Shelley Kerr10
Total scores
Amy1250
Pundits1120
Amy v Pundits
P24W9D7L8

