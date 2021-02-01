Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

O'Donnell, who has 16 Scotland caps, will remain at Fir Park to the end of the season

Scotland right-back Stephen O'Donnell has signed a contract extension with Motherwell, as manager Graham Alexander bolstered his squad.

Forward Jordan Roberts and defender Eddie Nolan have joined on loan from Hearts and Crewe Alexandra respectively.

Like O'Donnell, defender Charles Dunne has also agreed a deal to the end of the season.

Midfielder Robbie Crawford has made his loan move from Livingston permanent.

O'Donnell, 29, has 16 caps for Scotland and was a key member of the side who qualified for Euro 2020 this summer.

"We're delighted Stephen is staying with us," said Alexander.

"When I took the job, the first target was to hold on to our best players. We've achieved that in this window with all of the squad."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.