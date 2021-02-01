Last updated on .From the section Bournemouth

Shane Long has won 85 caps for the Republic of Ireland

Bournemouth have signed forward Shane Long on loan from Southampton until the end of the season, subject to EFL approval.

Republic of Ireland international Long has started just one Premier League game for the Saints this term.

"Shane's character, maturity and leadership skills are something we have been searching for," said Cherries boss Jason Tindall.

Long, 34, has made 226 appearances for Southampton, scoring 35 goals.