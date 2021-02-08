Dover Athletic v Maidenhead United in National League postponed

Snow and more forecast poor weather has led to the National League fixture between Dover Athletic and Maidenhead United on Tuesday being postponed.

Dover also had their home league match against Hartlepool on Saturday called off because of a waterlogged pitch.

It means the Whites have played six fewer games than some teams in the National League following a series of weather and Covid-19 postponements.

A new date for the Maidenhead fixture will be confirmed in due course.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 9th February 2021

  • DoverDover Athletic19:45Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United
  • HartlepoolHartlepool United18:00Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
  • Notts CountyNotts County18:00Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
  • BarnetBarnet19:00HalifaxFC Halifax Town
  • EastleighEastleigh19:00YeovilYeovil Town
  • Sutton UnitedSutton United19:00WokingWoking
  • AldershotAldershot TownPChesterfieldChesterfieldP
    Match postponed - Other
  • AltrinchamAltrincham19:45WrexhamWrexham
  • BromleyBromley19:45King's LynnKing's Lynn Town
  • TorquayTorquay United19:45WealdstoneWealdstone
  • WeymouthWeymouth19:45Boreham WoodBoreham Wood

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay21134441192243
2Sutton United18104430171334
3Stockport19104530201034
4Hartlepool1910362720733
5Altrincham219662623333
6Notts County179352213930
7Boreham Wood198652114730
8Maidenhead United189362826230
9Wrexham208572622429
10Eastleigh197752822628
11Halifax207673225727
12Aldershot208392830-227
13Bromley187562923626
14Solihull Moors168262116526
15Chesterfield187383023724
16Woking196582324-123
17Dag & Red196581825-723
18Wealdstone186392639-1321
19Yeovil185582530-520
20Weymouth2153132234-1218
21King's Lynn175392136-1518
22Dover1531111235-2310
23Barnet1823131444-309
View full National League table

