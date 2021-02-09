National League
Notts CountyNotts County18:00Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
Venue: Meadow Lane, England

Notts County v Dagenham & Redbridge

Line-ups

Notts County

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Slocombe
  • 4Reeves
  • Barnett
  • 13Rawlinson
  • 9Wootton
  • 8Doyle
  • 11Boldewijn
  • 16Kelly-Evans
  • 18Knowles
  • 20Rodrigues
  • 24Lacey

Substitutes

  • 2Brindley
  • 5Turner
  • 6O'Brien
  • 12Effiong
  • 19Sam

Dag & Red

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Justham
  • 12Robinson
  • 2Reynolds
  • 6Clark
  • 4Rance
  • 11Weston
  • 5Croll
  • 15Eleftheriou
  • 7Deering
  • 9McCallum
  • 17McQueen

Substitutes

  • 3Johnson
  • 14Saunders
  • 24Adams
  • 25Wilson
  • 27Gordon
Referee:
Daniel Middleton

Tuesday 9th February 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay21134441192243
2Sutton United18104430171334
3Stockport19104530201034
4Hartlepool1910362720733
5Altrincham219662623333
6Notts County179352213930
7Boreham Wood198652114730
8Maidenhead United189362826230
9Wrexham208572622429
10Eastleigh197752822628
11Halifax207673225727
12Aldershot208392830-227
13Bromley187562923626
14Solihull Moors168262116526
15Chesterfield187383023724
16Woking196582324-123
17Dag & Red196581825-723
18Wealdstone186392639-1321
19Yeovil185582530-520
20Weymouth2153132234-1218
21King's Lynn175392136-1518
22Dover1531111235-2310
23Barnet1823131444-309
