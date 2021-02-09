Notts County v Dagenham & Redbridge

Notts CountyNotts County18:00Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
Line-ups
Notts County
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Slocombe
- 4Reeves
- Barnett
- 13Rawlinson
- 9Wootton
- 8Doyle
- 11Boldewijn
- 16Kelly-Evans
- 18Knowles
- 20Rodrigues
- 24Lacey
Substitutes
- 2Brindley
- 5Turner
- 6O'Brien
- 12Effiong
- 19Sam
Dag & Red
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Justham
- 12Robinson
- 2Reynolds
- 6Clark
- 4Rance
- 11Weston
- 5Croll
- 15Eleftheriou
- 7Deering
- 9McCallum
- 17McQueen
Substitutes
- 3Johnson
- 14Saunders
- 24Adams
- 25Wilson
- 27Gordon
- Referee:
- Daniel Middleton
Match details to follow.