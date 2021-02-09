National League
BromleyBromley19:45King's LynnKing's Lynn Town
Venue: Hayes Lane

Bromley v King's Lynn Town

Match details to follow.

Tuesday 9th February 2021

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay21134441192243
2Sutton United18104430171334
3Stockport19104530201034
4Hartlepool1910362720733
5Altrincham219662623333
6Notts County179352213930
7Boreham Wood198652114730
8Maidenhead United189362826230
9Wrexham208572622429
10Eastleigh197752822628
11Halifax207673225727
12Aldershot208392830-227
13Bromley187562923626
14Solihull Moors168262116526
15Chesterfield187383023724
16Woking196582324-123
17Dag & Red196581825-723
18Wealdstone186392639-1321
19Yeovil185582530-520
20Weymouth2153132234-1218
21King's Lynn175392136-1518
22Dover1531111235-2310
23Barnet1823131444-309
