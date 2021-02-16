Barnet v FC Halifax Town

BarnetBarnet19:00HalifaxFC Halifax Town
Match details to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Torquay
|22
|13
|5
|4
|42
|20
|22
|44
|2
|Sutton United
|19
|11
|4
|4
|32
|17
|15
|37
|3
|Hartlepool
|20
|11
|3
|6
|29
|20
|9
|36
|4
|Stockport
|20
|10
|5
|5
|30
|20
|10
|35
|5
|Notts County
|18
|10
|3
|5
|25
|14
|11
|33
|6
|Altrincham
|23
|9
|6
|8
|27
|27
|0
|33
|7
|Wrexham
|21
|9
|5
|7
|28
|23
|5
|32
|8
|Eastleigh
|20
|8
|7
|5
|29
|22
|7
|31
|9
|Boreham Wood
|20
|8
|6
|6
|21
|16
|5
|30
|10
|Maidenhead United
|18
|9
|3
|6
|28
|26
|2
|30
|11
|Bromley
|19
|8
|5
|6
|31
|23
|8
|29
|12
|Aldershot
|21
|8
|4
|9
|28
|30
|-2
|28
|13
|Halifax
|20
|7
|6
|7
|32
|25
|7
|27
|14
|Solihull Moors
|17
|8
|2
|7
|21
|18
|3
|26
|15
|Chesterfield
|18
|7
|3
|8
|30
|23
|7
|24
|16
|Woking
|19
|6
|5
|8
|23
|24
|-1
|23
|17
|Yeovil
|20
|6
|5
|9
|27
|31
|-4
|23
|18
|Dag & Red
|20
|6
|5
|9
|19
|28
|-9
|23
|19
|Wealdstone
|19
|6
|4
|9
|27
|40
|-13
|22
|20
|Weymouth
|21
|5
|3
|13
|22
|34
|-12
|18
|21
|King's Lynn
|18
|5
|3
|10
|21
|38
|-17
|18
|22
|Dover
|15
|3
|1
|11
|12
|35
|-23
|10
|23
|Barnet
|18
|2
|3
|13
|14
|44
|-30
|9