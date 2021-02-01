Last updated on .From the section Charlton

Diallang Jaiyesimi scored nine goals in 44 appearances during his time at Swindon, including his stint on loan with the Robins

Charlton Athletic have signed winger Diallang Jaiyesimi from fellow League One club Swindon Town for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old has scored four goals in 21 outings for the Robins since joining from Norwich City last summer.

Jaiyesimi, who also spent last season on loan with Swindon, has agreed a three-and-a-half-year deal with the south-east London club.

He becomes Charlton's fifth signing of the transfer window.

