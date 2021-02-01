Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing has not played since Cardiff's Championship play-off semi-final second-leg loss at Fulham

Middlesbrough have signed former Cardiff City winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old was released by Cardiff in the summer and links up with Boro boss Neil Warnock, who managed him when he helped the Bluebirds win promotion to the Premier League in 2018.

The Birmingham-born winger has made more than 300 appearances in a career that began at Wolves in 2009.

"I know Mendez well and he'll give us an added dimension," Warnock said. external-link

"It'll be couple of weeks before he's match fit but it'll be great to have him for this run-in now.

"We have been short of wide players and he is a player with something to prove. We're looking forward to having him here."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.