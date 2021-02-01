Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Liverpool centre-back Joel Matip will miss the rest of the season with an ankle ligament injury.

The former Cameroon international, 29, suffered the problem during the 3-1 win over Tottenham last Thursday.

He joins Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez on the sidelines, although the Reds bolstered their defence by signing Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak on deadline day.

Manager Jurgen Klopp said: "He'll be ready for the start of the next pre-season and everything will be sorted."

