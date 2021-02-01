Christopher Missilou: Swindon Town sign midfielder from Northampton
Swindon Town have signed midfielder Christopher Missilou from fellow League One club Northampton Town in a permanent deal.
The 28-year-old has made 20 appearances for the Cobblers this season, but has not featured in the league since mid-December.
The Robins have not disclosed the length of Missilou's contract or the terms of the transfer.
The former Oldham Athletic man is a France-born Congo international.
