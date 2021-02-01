Last updated on .From the section Lincoln City

Cohen Bramall made 25 appearances for Colchester this season

Lincoln City have signed Colchester United left-back Cohen Bramall and Brighton midfielder Max Sanders for undisclosed fees.

The Imps say that Cohen, 24, has signed a "multi-year contract".

He joined Arsenal from non-league Hednesford in July 2017 but he never featured for the Gunners and moved on to the U's in August 2019.

Sanders, 22, who has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal, spent time on loan with AFC Wimbledon last season.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.