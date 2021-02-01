Cohen Bramall & Max Sanders: Lincoln City sign Colchester defender and Brighton midfielder

Last updated on .From the section Lincoln City

Cohen Bramall
Cohen Bramall made 25 appearances for Colchester this season

Lincoln City have signed Colchester United left-back Cohen Bramall and Brighton midfielder Max Sanders for undisclosed fees.

The Imps say that Cohen, 24, has signed a "multi-year contract".

He joined Arsenal from non-league Hednesford in July 2017 but he never featured for the Gunners and moved on to the U's in August 2019.

Sanders, 22, who has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal, spent time on loan with AFC Wimbledon last season.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

  • Tailenders

    Fresh off a series victory Jimmy Anderson reveals the fate of the Moose Cup