Max Melbourne last started a League One game on 21 November

Walsall have signed Lincoln City defender Max Melbourne and Oxford United forward Derick Osei Yaw on loan until the end of the season.

Left-back Melbourne, 22, has made 16 appearances in all competitions for the Imps this season having joined the club a year ago from West Bromwich Albion.

Osei Yaw, also 22, has scored three goals in 10 outings since joining the U's last summer.

He has previously had spells at Toulouse and Brest.

Meanwhile, 33-year-old midfielder Danny Guthrie has left Walsall by mutual consent, having played 44 times for the Saddlers.

