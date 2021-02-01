Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood

Dan Batty has not started a League One game since Fleetwood beat Hull City 4-1 in October

Fleetwood Town have signed midfielder Dan Batty from League One rivals Hull City for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old made 79 appearances for the Tigers since joining from Leeds United in 2016 and has scored once.

He made 57 Championship appearances in three years for Hull but has made just two starts and four substitute appearances since the Tigers were relegated to League One in the summer.

Batty has signed a contract until he end of the season with Fleetwood.

