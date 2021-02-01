Last updated on .From the section Crewe

Nathan Wood became Middlesbrough's youngest-ever player when he made his debut in the Carabao Cup aged 16 years and 75 days

Crewe Alexandra have signed centre-back Nathan Wood on loan from Middlesbrough until the end of the League One season.

The 18-year-old made his Boro debut in August 2018 and has gone on to make 12 appearances for the Championship club.

England youth international Wood most recently featured for Neil Warnock's side in their 3-0 league defeat by Rotherham on 27 January.

He will join up with Boro team-mate Stephen Walker, who is also on loan at Gresty Road.

