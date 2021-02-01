Last updated on .From the section Stevenage

Jahmal Hector-Ingram has made eight appearances for Derby

Stevenage have signed Derby striker Jahmal Hector-Ingram and Tottenham midfielder Jack Roles on loan until the end of the season.

Hector-Ingram, 22, has made seven appearances for the Rams this season, all coming off the bench.

Cyprus international Roles, 21, spent the first half of the season on loan at Burton Albion in League One.

Both players could feature for Alex Revell's side in Saturday's home League Two game against Morecambe.

