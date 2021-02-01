Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

David Nugent has not featured for Championship side Preston this season

League Two side Tranmere Rovers have signed Preston striker David Nugent and Bolton midfielder Ali Crawford on loan for the rest of the season.

One-time England international Nugent, 35, has scored 153 league goals for the likes of Leicester, Portsmouth and Derby in a 19-year professional career.

"David's CV is up there with the best. He will come in and be competitive," said Tranmere manager Keith Hill. external-link

Ex-Doncaster man Crawford, 29, has played 24 times for Bolton this term.

Meanwhile, Tranmere have turned left-back Calum MacDonald's loan from Blackpool into a permanent deal.

The former Barrow player, 23, spent the first half of the season on loan at Tranmere, making 24 appearances, but will now stay at Prenton Park until the summer of 2022.

