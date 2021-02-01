Preston sign Stoke's Lindsay & Liverpool's Van den Berg on loan
Preston have signed centre-backs Liam Lindsay and Sepp van den Berg on loan for the rest of the season from Stoke and Liverpool respectively.
Ex-Barnsley defender Lindsay, 25, has played 23 times for Stoke but has not featured for them since January 2020.
"He's a good presence, a good size, and we are really hopeful for him," said Preston boss Alex Neil.
Dutchman Van den Berg, 19, joins as part of the deal that has seen Preston centre-back Ben Davies move to Anfield.
Preston are 11th in the Championship, six points from the play-off places.
