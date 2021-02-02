Ashley Williams, shown here with the League Cup in 2013, was playing for fourth division Stockport County when he was first considered for Wales selection

Ashley Williams knows he has done the right thing in retiring, he just does not know what will come next.

Williams, capped 86 times by Wales, announced last week that he was calling it a day, bringing an end to a career that went from part-time jobs to the Premier League and a starring role in Welsh football fairytales.

He freely admits it all feels a bit strange, both that he actually achieved what he did, and to now hear himself described as the former captain of Wales.

But the introspection is little to do with his choice to leave it all behind, but what he's swapped it for, in the short-term at least: homeschooling.

"This is definitely more difficult," Williams tells BBC Sport Wales when asked whether he prefers lockdown tutoring of his three primary age children, or marking Premier League strikers.

He holds up an assignment on the Tudors with a smile to prove his point, but taking on this challenge like so many parents in lockdown, is part of the reason he wanted to leave his playing days behind.

"I just felt like the time was right for me in my life," he says, having turned down offers to continue after leaving Bristol City last summer. "Physically, I felt really good actually - I think last season at Bristol was probably the best I've felt physically for a number of years and I still feel great so that wasn't part of it.

"But, mentally….being 36, achieving way more than I ever dreamed of, where my kids are at now and having missed a lot of their early lives, and with the no crowds, it was just time for me to stop, delve in with the kids a bit more, and look at other things."

Ashley Williams' goal for Wales against Belgium helped Wales to reach the semi final of Euro 2016

Easy to walk away

Williams, privately, had made his decision to quit some time ago and become comfortable with the idea of becoming an ex-player.

Despite being the man who led his country out in a European Championship semi-final, and a defender whose presence was always noticeable on the pitch, Williams says he had been happy to "just fade away" and that the idea of releasing a statement to announce his retirement was a bit "egotistical". His agent persuaded him otherwise, stressing that the League Cup winning centre-back would only understand once the reaction from fans and former colleagues came.

"Maybe for some, they haven't been great achievements," said the player promoted to the top-flight with Swansea and staying there for 241 Premier League appearances between the Welsh club and Everton following a £12m move to Goodison.

"Knowing how I started my career and what I managed in that shorter space of time, it makes it more special for me. Things I didn't think I'd achieve or expect and I'm thankful for it," he said.

"Because I'm in such a different place now, it's so strange to look back now - I'm like: 'was that me that did that?'"

He cites the open-top bus homecoming after Euro 2016 as an example, so with that in mind - and a Euros this summer - was it not even harder to formally walk away?

"No, in an answer," he says without hesitation. "At this point I knew it wasn't something I wanted to continue to do. I'm not a person to look back and miss things or hold on to things.

"I could have gone for another season, another two seasons, try to keep playing and tried to do the best I could, but it was a question of summing up why was I doing it.

"And I felt like I had achieved enough to be at home more and maybe pursue something different, whatever that might be.

"When I look back at my career, it's something that I wanted to do when I was a little boy, but I would have never imagined that I'd do all that I did, seen what I've seen around the world and be involved in so many massive occasions.

"Just reliving those moments and little stories and everyone's kind words mean that, for 20 years I've been trying to achieve something, I feel like I've done that."

Ashley Williams is doing his coaching badges at Dragon Park in Newport

A managerial future?

The options are wide open. Media work has already begun - understandably for someone with 86 caps' worth of international experience - but so has his coaching experience, coronavirus delaying his A licence course with the Football Association of Wales.

There have been several who have pondered whether he could be the latest to go from Wales captain to Wales manager one day - and he is not without admirers at the association - but it is early days.

"At the minute I'm just open to anything - I'm not shutting anything down whilst not jumping into anything at the same time," he says.

"I do like coaching….I wouldn't say I want to be a manager tomorrow necessarily - but if the opportunity comes then possibly.

"It's one avenue that I think is a natural progression for a football player especially with myself having been captain for most of the teams that are played for.

"And I do enjoy that and trying to pass on some experience that I gained to the younger players or to the players that haven't been in that position yet."