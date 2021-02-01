Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Jack Simpson has joined Rangers from Bournemouth on a four-and-a-half-year deal after the defender had previously agreed a pre-contract move.

The 24-year-old is Steven Gerrard's first signing of the January window and he could yet be joined by Aberdeen forward Scott Wright.

Wright, 23, has also agreed a summer move to Ibrox.

Rangers and the Dons have agreed a £175,000 fee to expedite the transfer but it is still to be finalised.

"It is going to be a huge challenge to keep up with everything that has happened and to keep pushing myself to stay at the standards that are expected here," Simpson told the Rangers website external-link .

"That is very important to me and I am excited to try and do that."

Simpson has made 12 appearances for Championship side Bournemouth this season and played 35 games in total for the Cherries.

Meanwhile fringe players Brandon Barker and George Edmundson have departed on loan to Oxford United and Derby County, respectively.

