Championship clubs hard argued that their league should be awarded elite status

The 2020-21 NIFL Championship season is set to be declared null and void after a majority of its 12 clubs voted in favour of the move on Monday night.

The decision still needs to be ratified by the Northern Ireland Football League and puts the clubs' participation in the Irish Cup in doubt.

If agreed the move will mean no clubs are relegated from the Premiership.

Northern Irish football's second tier has been in a hiatus since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Championship was not given the elite sport status required to play amid the current Covid-19 restrictions.

It is understood the Irish FA offered the Championship clubs and Premier Intermediate clubs the opportunity to take part in a regional tournament as a warm-up for their participation in the Irish Cup but the idea was rejected.

Queen's University manager Peter Thompson recently told the BBC he wanted to see a shortened Championship season starting in April if the current restrictions aimed at combating the spread of the coronavirus were eased.