Last updated on .From the section Millwall

George Evans becomes Millwall's second signing of the January transfer window

Millwall have signed midfielder George Evans from fellow Championship club Derby County for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old, who can also play at centre-back, has agreed a "long-term deal" with the Lions.

Evans has featured eight times for the Rams this season and made a total of 42 appearances after moving to Pride Park from Reading in the summer of 2018.

The former Manchester City trainee is not available to make his debut for Millwall against Norwich on Tuesday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.