From the section Grimsby

Joe Adams made six senior appearances for the now-defunct Bury FC before his move to Brentford

League Two strugglers Grimsby Town have signed Brentford winger Joe Adams on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old, a Wales under-21 international, is yet to make his senior debut for the Championship club.

However, Adams has featured 49 times for Brentford's B team since joining from Bury in the summer of 2019.

"He's very well thought of at Brentford. He's a winger who is very flexible, so he gives us plenty of options," boss Paul Hurst said. external-link

