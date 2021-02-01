Fabio Tavares: Coventry City sign Rochdale forward for undisclosed fee

Fabio Tavares in action for Rochdale
Fabio Tavares made just one league start for Rochdale

Coventry City have signed forward Fabio Tavares from Rochdale for an undisclosed fee on a deal until 2023.

The 20-year-old will initially play in the Sky Blues' development squad.

Tavares played 39 times for League One Rochdale - including 31 substitute appearances - scoring four goals, and spent time on loan at non-league Curzon Ashton last season.

"He's a pacy attacking player with some really promising all-round attributes," said Coventry boss Mark Robins.external-link

