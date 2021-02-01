Last updated on .From the section Coventry

Fabio Tavares made just one league start for Rochdale

Coventry City have signed forward Fabio Tavares from Rochdale for an undisclosed fee on a deal until 2023.

The 20-year-old will initially play in the Sky Blues' development squad.

Tavares played 39 times for League One Rochdale - including 31 substitute appearances - scoring four goals, and spent time on loan at non-league Curzon Ashton last season.

"He's a pacy attacking player with some really promising all-round attributes," said Coventry boss Mark Robins. external-link

