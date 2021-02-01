Last updated on .From the section Everton

Cenk Tosun has not made a Premier League start for Everton in 2020-21

Everton striker Cenk Tosun has returned to his former club Besiktas on loan until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old Turkey international moved to Everton from Besiktas in January 2018 for £27m.

But he struggled to cement his place in the team, scoring 11 goals in 58 matches in all competitions.

CSKA Moscow were also interested but Tosun, who has not made a league start this season, opted to return to the Turkish Super Lig club.