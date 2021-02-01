Last updated on .From the section Rochdale

Rochdale have brought in two players during the January transfer window

Rochdale have signed Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Conor Grant for an undisclosed fee.

The 19-year-old has agreed a two-and-a-half-year deal at the Crown Oil Arena.

His only senior appearance came as a substitute against Dale in the second round of this season's Carabao Cup.

"My agent said to me a couple of weeks ago that Sheffield Wednesday were talking about a loan, but the gaffer here wanted a permanent deal, which I was all for," said Grant.

"I think I can develop a lot here, to be honest. I want to get as many minutes as I can and hopefully kick on."

