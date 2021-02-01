Last updated on .From the section Harrogate Town

Harrogate are 20th in League Two

Harrogate Town have signed Birmingham City striker Josh Andrews on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old is yet to make his debut for Blues but has scored nine goals in 11 appearances for the club's under-23s.

He could make his debut for the League Two side against Crawley on Saturday.

"Not only is this a great step in my career but hopefully I can help the club as well," Andrews told the club website. external-link

